Kevin Hart’s Wife Breaks Down Crying About Alleged Cheating Scandal in New Video

Kevin Hart is about to release a Netflix-produced documentary series about his life, and in a new video clip from the series, his wife is shown breaking down and crying about the alleged cheating scandal Hart found himself in some time ago. In a clip promoting the show — which focuses on the many controversies of Hart’s career over the last few years — the comedian’s pregnant wife Eniko Parrish is seen addressing the infidelity by revealing that she asked Hart, “How the f— did you let that happen?” She later tells him, “You publicly humiliated me.”

The documentary series is titled Don’t F— This Up, and it debuts on Netflix on Dec. 27. The six-part docuseries will not only show behind-the-scenes of Hart’s life during the cheating scandal, but will also focus on what Hart’s life was life surrounding his Oscar hosting controversy.

“OK let’s just stop it right here, because before people judge, like ‘Kevin Hart’s a d—head, he’s an a—hole, there’s a lot that you don’t know,” Hart is heard saying, referring to the backlash that ensued after he was chosen to host the Academy Awards and some homophobic comments he previously made resurfaced.

“These are the moments where you realize that you’re not where you need to be: That road to becoming the billionaire, the mogul, it’s a long road man and you cant think you got it all together, something stupid and come along and take it all away – like that,” Hart says in the clip, reflecting on how controversy can very easily end an entertainment career.

Another thing that almost ended Hart’s career earlier this year was a terrible car accident that landed him in the hospital and caused him to need back surgery and multiple months of rehabilitation.

In his first TV appearance after the accident, Hart sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and shared a little of what he went through.

“You don’t realize that your back is connected to everything, so coming out of back surgery everything changed because you’re kinda helpless,” he explained. “That’s when you see what really matters, who really matters. Life kind of hits you in a completely different way.”

Hart can currently be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level, in theaters now, with Don’t F— This Up debuting next week.

