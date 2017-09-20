Kevin Hart Parties With Woman in Sexual Video During Wild Weekend

Kevin Hart made headlines over the weekend after finding himself in the middle of an alleged extortion scandal, with someone reportedly demanding millions of dollars from the actor in exchange for keeping a video of Hart private. The video allegedly featured Hart and a woman engaged in “sexually suggestive” conduct, TMZ reports.

On Wednesday, TMZ published a series of photos purportedly from the extortion plot, which involved photos and video allegedly taken in various locations in Las Vegas over the weekend of Aug. 19 without Hart’s knowledge. The images in question were allegedly taken at Marquee Nightclub at the Cosmopolitan hotel and appear to show Hart and the woman believed to be in the tape, Montia Sabbag, cozying up in the club.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Over the weekend, Hart posted a public apology on Instagram Saturday to his family, including his heavily pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that, I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t,” he said in the video. “You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form.”

On Monday, Hart and Parrish stepped out for lunch together, with Parrish wearing her engagement and wedding rings as she flashed her hand for photographers.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kevinhart4real

