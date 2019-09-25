Kevin Hart Sex Tape Lawsuit Reportedly Dismissed Over Lack of Jurisdiction

A California judge threw out a $60 million lawsuit against Kevin Hart connected to a sex extortion scandal. Court papers obtained by Radar Online reportedly state that Monica Sabbag’s complaints of emotional distress and invasion of privacy were dismissed due to “lack of diversity jurisdiction” and “lack of subject matter jurisdiction.”

That means Sabbag can still press on with the lawsuit after filing a First Amended Complaint with Federal Court to show that her lawsuit meets the requirements for jurisdiction. She has until Sept. 30, 2019 to re-file with the amended complaint.

As previously reported, Sabbag filed a lawsuit against Hart, his former friend Jonathan Todd Jackson and Fameolous (the website that published Hart and Sabbag’s sex tape). The court papers obtained by Radar this week reportedly state that “Because the complaint alleges the citizenship of Defendant Fameolous, Ent LLC as if it were a corporation, rather than a limited liability company, the Complaint has not properly alleged the citizenship of that party.”

Consequently, allegations made by Sabbag were ruled insufficient to invoke the jurisdiction of the court.

“The failure to file a First Amended Complaint by that date or to adequately allege the Court’s jurisdiction may, without further warning, result in the dismissal of this action without prejudice,” the court papers read.

Sabbag sued Hart, 40, for alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and invasion of privacy earlier this month, asking for $60 million in damages. In the complaint, she claimed that Hart “negligently or intentionally authorized, allowed and otherwise permitted Jackson access to Hart’s hotel room suite at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and breached their duty of care to M Sabbag.”

She continued that Jackson, who was arrested and charged with extortion in 2017, “secretly videotaped without her knowledge of consent, while she was engaged in private, consensual sexual relationships with Hart in Hart’s private bedroom suite at the Cosmopolitan.”

She alleged that the incident was to help “promote [Hart’s] Irresponsible Tour, which was a record-breaking comedy and to increase his overall pop culture states,” according to the documents. She also demanded a trial by jury.

In 2017, Hart apologized to his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, and his two children on social media, where he said Jackson was trying to extort him. The FBI was reportedly investigating the alleged extortion attempt.

“I’m guilty [of infidelity], regardless of how it happened and what was involved, the s— that I can’t talk about, I’m guilty. I’m wrong,” Hart said in an interview with the Power 105.1 FM show The Breakfast Club in December 2017. “It’s beyond irresponsible. There’s no way around it. That’s Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That’s not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed you lay in it.”

In September 2017, Sabbag identified herself at a press conference as the women involved with Hart in the recording and saying, “I am not an extortionist. I had nothing to do with these recordings.”

Meanwhile, Hart is recovering from a car crash that left him with “major back injuries” when his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road and landed in a ditch over Labor Day Weekend. He was discharged from the hospital after undergoing surgery and is recovering from his injuries both at home and in a rehabilitation facility.