Kevin Hart Reveals Emotional Message About 2019 After Rebounding From Car Accident

Kevin Hart celebrated a major milestone, and counted his blessings, on his latest Instagram post. The Jumanji: The Next Level star looked back on his event fun year a few months since he survived a serious car accident that required him to undergo emergency surgery on his spine. As he commemorated being immortalized in concrete alongside his friends at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, the actor looked back on what he went through, and all he is grateful for in a lengthy Instagram post.

Hart shared photos from the ceremony, joined by his wife Eniko Parrish and friends Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Will Ferrell and Karen Gillan.

“Words can’t explain my emotion right now…2019 has been a hell of a year for me,” Hart begun in the caption of the post. “I appreciate the Ups & the downs…to be honest I appreciate the downs so f—ing much because they help build character.

“My appreciation for life is the highest that it’s ever been…. I am forever a work in progress… I’m always looking for ways to improve or better myself… the best way to receive anything is to be willing to listen & accept or learn…. I am all of the above,” he added. “I am also thankful…. I’m thankful for my family/friends/CoWorkers/Fans…. Without you guys none of this would be possible.

“Thank you all so much. Mom I hope I am making you proud… Dad I love you… 40 G’s you’re the best big brother on the planet…. Niko you’re my everything…Kids I do it all for you….PCB you are my ride or dies….God you are my EVERYTHING!!!!!” Hart continued. “Hands & Feet are in the Concrete…..Thank you to my brothers @therock & Will Ferrell….I love and admire you both!!!!!! P.S @karengillanofficial you rock for coming out…I loves ya.

“Thank you to all of my studio partners that came out as well I truly appreciate you all….Looking forward to an amazing 2020 because I just closed 2019 out with a Big Bang!!!!! #PleaseExcuseMyBump #MyBumpsNameIsBarry #HeWantsToBeFamous [three crying laughing emojis],” he concluded his post.

Hart has been open about being grateful he was able to fully recover from the life-threatening injuries he sustained when he and two friends were in a car accident during Labor Day Weekend. The actor went thought months of physical therapy before returning to the spotlight. He is currently promoting the upcoming Jumanji sequel, titled Jumanji: The Next Level.