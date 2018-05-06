Kevin Hart’s Private Jet Blows out Tire While Landing

Kevin Hart’s private jet had a rough landing on Thursday, when it blew a tire on the tarmac at Boston’s Logan Airport.

Hart documented the frightening trip on Instagram and Snapchat. He posted a video to his story where he described how the plane “fishtailed like crazy.”

“I got real angels on my back,” he said.

Hart posted a photo of himself and comedians Na’im Lynn and Spank Horton, as well as stylist John Burgandee squatting in front of the crippled plane. They all held their hands together in prayer.

“God is Good with a capital G,” he wrote. “Had our first serious Airplane scare today. Our planes tire busted on one side as we were landing and shit got real for a second. No body was harmed… Our pilot handled the situation perfectly. Once again God is GOOD!!!! #Blessed …. P.S you Can tell that spank is still shaken up by the way he is posing”.

Hart was in Boston for Game 2 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs, where he was also disappointed. Hart’s Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics 108 – 103.

The damage to Hart’s plane was apparently minimal, as he flew to Halifax, Nova Scotia for a show shortly after. Hart is out on his Irresponsible Tour, performing in massive arenas around the world. According to the schedule on his website, Hart has been on the road more often than not since early September of 2017. He has North American tour dates scheduled through the end of November of 2018, with a number of international appearances sprinkled in through December as well.

The 38-year-old comedian has climbed to massive success in recent years, thanks in part to huge films like Ride Along, Central Intelligence and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Those movies have also fostered Hart’s beloved on and off-screen friendship with Dwayne Johnson. Fans love the banter between the two men, which extends from movie screening events to talk show interviews, and now even to social media.

Last week, not long after Johnson welcomed his new daughter into the world, he took the opportunity to pick on Hart. The former wrestler photoshopped Hart’s face onto his infant’s body, to the delight of their shared fan base.

“To my beloved son, [Kevin Hart],” Johnson began in a poem format. “Twinkle Twinkle little Hart / I just don’t know where to start / Daddy will always love and protect your tiny little soul / Even though you were delivered directly out of the butthole.”

He added the hashtags #Shhhh, #JustShutYourLittleMouth, #AndGoNightNight and #OnDaddysPecMeat.