Kevin Hart Shares New ‘Hustle’ Photo Amid Recovery Following Car Crash

Kevin Hart is hard at work on his recovery after his catastrophic car crash back in September. On Wednesday, Hart posted a photo of himself outside the gym with his personal trainer, Ron Boss Everline, stroking a pose apparently at the end of a rehabilitation workout. Fans flooded the comments with support for the actor.

Hart has been doing his best to get back to 100 percent after his car crash earlier this fall. The comedian was a passenger in his own vintage muscle car when it went off the road in Beverly Hills, California, and into a ditch. Hart got surgery on his back for “major” injuries, according to a report by NBC News, but he has since been building his strength back up in the gym.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Treat your body like a growing bank account & make daily deposits,” he wrote under his new post. “I’m getting better every day. Feels good to be back at it with my brother & partner in crime [Ron Boss Everline].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 20, 2019 at 8:56am PST

“The road to becoming a better me continues!” Hart finished.

Everline shared a video of Hart’s progress this week as well. It showed the comedian working on his balance and core stability by doing planks against a medicine ball. By all appearances, Hart is well on his way to being healed.

Hart has been sharing some impressive workout clips on Instagram as well, suggesting how he has recovered from his car crash faster than many would have expected. On Monday, he took a break in the middle of a session to share some motivational words with his followers on his Instagram Stories.

“Got everything with hustle. That’s what I represent, that’s what I am,” he said. “Taking it slow, ain’t lifting no heavy weights yet. I have to take my goddamn time. I’m actually only doing this video to sneak and get a break.”

Hart’s regimen appears to consist of slow, methodical movements with light weights, and plenty of time on a stationary bike. Hart hopes that his journey will inspire others to take the steps they need to stay healthy as well.

“I want to inspire & motivate people to challenge themselves to be great. We all have greatness within,” he wrote in a previous post. “It’s up to us to tap into it. Nobody knows what your are capable of more than YOU. I can’t wait to show ME the new levels that we are about to reach!!!! A positive mindset & positive outlook on life are all you need… You just have to look for it. It’s a lifestyle.”

Hart will be back in theaters next month with Jumanji: The Next Level, premiering on Dec. 13.