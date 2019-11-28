Kevin Hart Reveals He Has ‘So Much to Be Thankful’ for in New Video Following Car Accident

Like many celebrities, Kevin Hart used social media on Thursday to share video with his fans of how thankful he’s feeling following a car accident this past September that sent him to the hospital with multiple fractures. Posting a message in which he wished his followers a Happy Thanksgiving, the Jumanji: The Next Level star admitted he has been “blessed” in the midst of therapy.

“Happy Thanksgiving world,” he said. “From me to you, I want you guys to have a blessed and beautiful Thanksgiving. There’s so much to be thankful for, I know I got a list of things to be thankful for and I’m gonna make sure those around me to know it on this beautiful Thanksgiving.”

“I just want to put out that positive energy to the world and tell you that I love you, I appreciate you, I’m thankful for you. Look around that table today, look around that table, make sure you make eye contact with people, tell them that you love them, tell them that you appreciate them, and tell them that God damn it, it’s time to eat. Don’t choke on no turkey. Happy Thanksgiving.”

Hart then panned the camera over to his brother and joked that “everybody keep thinking that’s my dad.”

“That’s not my dad, that’s my brother, man!” he laughed. “Happy Thanksgiving.”

“Happy Thanksgiving People!!!!!” the comedian captioned the clip. “#LiveLoveLaugh.”

In early September, Hart was involved in a car crash that sent him to the hospital with spinal fractures and reportedly required him to undergo surgery to fuse two fractures in his spine. He was hospitalized for 10 days before being released to undergo physical therapy and is expected to make a full recovery.

The actor is currently working on rehabilitation and attorney Andrew Brettler told Entertainment Weekly that Hart will not be fully back to work until early 2020.

“While he’s doing a little work here and there for the film, he doesn’t expect to be fully back to work until the new year,” Brettler said in October.

Hart shared an emotional video from his recovery on Instagram later that month, documenting coverage of the accident as well as his journey back to full health.

“I’m thankful for my family, and my friends,” he said in the clip. “I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me because you stood by me. My fans, I’m thankful for all of your love and support.”

“More importantly, I’m thankful for God,” Hart continued. “I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here.”

