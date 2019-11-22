Kevin Hart in High Spirits Filming Hilarious Dueling Instagram Posts With Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Amid Accident Recovery

Kevin Hart and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have been living it up while promoting their latest film, Jumanji: The Next Level ahead of its December release date. The pair engaged in some light-hearted Instagram antics during a press tour for the follow-up to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which hit theaters in 2017. And it didn’t take long for their co-stars, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, to join in the fun as well.

As noted by Entertainment Tonight, things started when Hart began posting a video to his followers, greeting them with, “Oh, yeah. Here we are. We’re back to promoting Jumanji, I’m excited.” Almost immediately, Johnson chimed in while he was sitting next to Hart with, “It’s good to have you, brother. It’s good to have you back.”

“It’s good to be back,” Hart replies, before saying, “Do me a favor, DJ, I just wanna say something real quick…” Before Hart can get the rest of his sentence out, Johnson interrupts again with, “Well, let me say my thing first.” Since the entire thing was posted to Instagram, you can see the whole buoyant exchange from two slightly different perspectives.

While the 40-year-old actor made an emotional appearance at the Peoples’ Choice Awards earlier this month, the Mexico leg of the press tour marks Hart’s return after he was in a car accident in early September that left him with a fractured spine in three places. He’s obviously in good spirits, despite the fact that he was still receiving physical therapy earlier this month as part of his recovery.

Before he started to bounce back, Johnson paid a visit to his co-star, and even brought him an assortment of gag gifts, proving that there’s always a bit of playful rapport between the two actors. Prior to this recent press trip, Hart had initially returned to work last month to help promote the upcoming Jumanji sequel after receiving a doctor’s note that he was in “good spirits.”

Jumanji: The Next Level, which also stars Karen Gillan and Jack Black, opens everywhere on December 13th.