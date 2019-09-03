Eniko Hart, Kevin Hart’s Wife, Has Twitter Talking After She Gives Update on Husband After Car Crash

Kevin Hart‘s Wife, Eniko Hart, recently gave an update bon how her husband is doing following his terrible car accident and subsequent back surgery, and her comments have Twitter talking. Hart was involved in a car crash on Sunday night, which left the actor injured and requiring immediate medical attention. “On 9-1-2019 at approximately 0045 hours, A 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway,” a police report of the crash stated. “Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment. Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

Following Hart’s surgery, Eniko spoke out about how he was doing, saying, “He’s great. He’s going to be just fine.”

Per Us Weekly, Eniko also added that “he’s good. Everybody’s good, thank God…He’s fine. He’s awake.”

Now that Hart’s family have broken their silence on the matter, many fans have been taking to social media to comment as well. Scroll down to see what they’re saying.

@ KevinHart4real Man this news is sad Kev there is a thing we short people are good at we may be short but inside we got the spirit of a lion sending love to the fam @enikohart and speed recovery big bro may this pass away love ya @KevinHart4real ❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/uU4y9Dtn02 — Comfort (@commy19971) September 3, 2019

In a tweet directed at Hart, a fan said, “Get well soon. You have to much left to do. #rockstarcomedian.”

The fan ten addressed Eniko, saying, “Praying for your strength… you got this babe. God going to take care of him. He going to get well for you and the babies.”

“I hope Kevin Hart makes a speedy and blessed recovery,” one person said.

“Praying for you and your family during this hard time, my family loves you and yours and I pray for a speedy recovery and I can’t wait to see you back to your spunky self soon!!!” someone else said in a tweet sent to both Hart and Eniko.

#EnikoHart just broke her silence about the her husband #kevinhart KevinHart’s car crash. She was spotted going inside the hospital this afternoon when paparazzi asked her about Kev’s status: “He’s great. He’s going to be just fine. He’s good. Everybody… https://t.co/qcqXXY8Dee pic.twitter.com/zGu3u5oUco — YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) September 2, 2019

“Dude get well. You are my favorite, @KevinHart4real. Praying for you and that family @enikohart,” another user said. “Sending love and light.”

“My prayers to the Hart family, Hope Kevin will be better soon,” on other fan wrote. “He’s my favorite comedian ever yall sending love and prayers to his family.”

@KevinHart4real @enikohart get well soon kev you are a strong lil guy lol maybe this corny joke make you feel a lil better 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Nelson Gonzalez (@NelsonG2kgoat) September 2, 2019

“Get well soon kev you are a strong lil guy lol maybe this corny joke make you feel a lil better,” a Twitter user joked.

“We love you Kev. Sending you lots of virtual hugs and high fives ☺️. I hope you have a speedy recovery

@KevinHart4real @enikohart,” another fan said.

Praying for you & @enikohart I can’t imagine what you’re feeling right now.. I pray that you’re surrounded by love and healing powers https://t.co/tRvmCX7wf0 — Lis Carrera (@the_carreras) September 2, 2019

“@KevinHart4real, You’re in my prayers. You got this. You strong and I know you gone pull thru,” someone offered. “@enikohart, stay strong baby girl, he’s a soldier.”

“My prayer goes to @KevinHart4real today,may God heal you completely and for @enikohart may God stand by your family this period and forever,” a Twitter user said.

@KevinHart4real @enikohart we fans sure hope Kevin heals up and is back on his feet – The car can be replaced You can’t. Spiritual prayers are with you — Dre Vin Sanders (@utilizemind2) September 2, 2019

“Sending my prayers out to @KevinHart4real and @enikohart tonight,” one fan tweeted.

“@enikohart can not fathom the pain and stress your going through but GOD IS GOOD!! He blessed your family… @KevinHart4real is alive, you can’t keep him down!! Praying for you and your family and a speedy recovery,” someone else said.

“@enikohart praying for you, your husband and the entire family,” another fan stated.

“@enikohart Praying for your family during this tragic time! God is still in the miracle working business,” someone else wrote.

😔😔😔😔



We are praying for you @KevinHart4real. Sending you all the positive energy in the universe right now. Stay strong @enikohart — DIRECTOR (@DiggzWorld) September 1, 2019

“Praying for a speedy recovery @KevinHart4real….hope his back injuries don’t sustain too long. @enikohart prayers are with you too!” one final fan said.

