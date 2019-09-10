Kevin Hart Car Crash: His 1970 Plymouth Barracuda Will Be Stripped Down to Nuts and Bolts

Following Kevin Hart‘s terrible car crash, it’s been revealed that the actor’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda will be stripped down to its nuts and bolts by the California Highway Patrol. Per TMZ, this is standard protocol in the cases of fatal or major car accidents, and it takes roughly 3 weeks to complete. The purpose of this is to better determine the factors involved in the crash. Occasionally, this process can result in vehicle and driving laws being changed to better safeguard the public from similar accidents taking place.

Because of his accident, Hart suffered a back injury that was so severe he require immediate surgery.

The comedian will reportedly has weeks to months of rehabilitation therapy ahead of him, but his doctors are said to feel that he should be able to make a full recovery.

Hart was scheduled to appear on the premiere episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, but after the accident, his good friend — and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-star — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stepped in and filled his spot.

This is what real friendship looks like 💗@TheRock @KevinHart4Real pic.twitter.com/OyNklSYa35 — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) September 9, 2019

Johnson also shared a little about how Hart is doing, telling Clarkson and the audience, “Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son. I connected with him today, and you know what? These things happen in life. And thankfully, he was strapped in nicely his car seat.”

“Listen, I’m only kidding. We spoke to the pediatrician and he said,” Johnson jokingly added.

“He’s doing very well. He’s bummed he couldn’t be here, as you know. But look, I love the guy. He’s one of my best friends. And honestly, thank God. It could’ve been a lot worse,” Johnson continued. “So he’s a lucky man and I’m so happy [he’s OK]. And he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I’m gonna see him soon.”

I love how I asked my team to get me Kelly’s favorite flower so I can walk out with a gift and they brought me dozens of sunflowers 😂👏🏾👍🏾

I said nope, I only need one.

Congrats on your premiere Kel!!!

🌻🥂 https://t.co/zyGXTsWBql — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 9, 2019

At this time, Hart has not made any official statements regarding the accident, but many of those around him have said that he is on the road to recovery.

