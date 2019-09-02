Kevin Hart Car Accident: Trainer Rebecca Broxterman Revealed Vacation Plans Just Before Crash

Kevin Hart’s personal trainer, Rebecca Broxterman shared her vacation plans just hours before her disastrous car crash. Broxterman was in the car with Hart and Jared Black late on Saturday night, when their car careened off the road. Broxterman was the only person in the crash who did not need to be hospitalized.

Broxterman is a celebrity personal trainer, who has worked with stars including Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish. She was in the car with Hart and her fiance, Black, who was driving the car. As she revealed in her last Instagram post before the crash, however, she was planning on taking a vacation before the crash got in her way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Broxterman posted a photo of herself in a bikini on a beach-side dock on Saturday. She wore a snorkel with the goggles pulled up onto her forehead, and held flippers in her hands. The picture was apparently from her last trip, as she explained in the caption: “yes, I am still currently missing the incredible moments in St Lucia!”

“Okay, friends! My birthday is coming up! Shout out to my fellow virgos!” she continued, light-heartedly. “I can’t decide where I want to go and I want your help! Right now it’s between Tulum and Hawaii. I’ve never been to either one so I am split 50/50! Comment below and let me know which one you would choose OR if there’s somewhere else that you would go for a long weekend!”

Unfortunately, Broxterman may not get to go on her next vacation any time soon. The 31-year-old personal trainer reportedly came out of the crash on Saturday night relatively unscathed, but both Hart and Black needed to be hospitalized.

According to a report by The Blast, Black was driving Hart’s beloved Plymouth Barracuda in the Malibu Hills around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. Sources said he “lost control” of the vehicle, which broke through a wooden guard rail and plunged into a ditch just off the road. The car was badly crushed, and Black was taken to the hospital.

Sources said that Black was not under the influence at the time of the crash. He suffered serious injuries after he was pinned to the steering wheel. His status is still unclear, but Hart is reportedly undergoing tests to see if surgery will be needed.

Broxterman has a strong Instagram following of her own, and her fans left comments saying that they were praying for hers and Black’s recovery after news of the crash emerged.

“I pray for healing, Happy Birthday, and be well,” one person wrote.