Kevin Hart Car Accident: Police Release Full Details of Serious Crash

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart, along with two friends, Jared Black and his fiancé Rebecca Broxterman, were involved in a serious car accident in Los Angeles, California and now police are releasing the full details.

According to the police report, “On 9-1-2019 at approximately 0045 hours, A 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway. Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment. Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

“The driver was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision,” the report continued. “Hart and Black sustained major back injuries as a result of this collision and were transported and treated at nearby hospitals (Northridge – Hart, UCLA Westwood -Black). The third occupant, Rebecca Broxterman, suffered only complaint of pain.”

As a result of Hart’s back injury, doctors are now saying that the 40-year-old may need back surgery, however, they are hopeful that he will make a full recovery.

Black and Broxterman just got engaged two months ago in June. Broxterman is a personal fitness trainer with her own website Biti Brand that she often shares encouraging words and posts to, along with social media as well.

“I see people each and every day that just seem to be looking for some sort of inspiration,” she posted to her website. “Half the time, the inspiration is right in front of them, yet they are still trying to seek it out. One of the things that inspires me the most is the beauty of this world and the beauty found within the people that surround me. I not only want to continue to be inspired but I want to forever inspire and pass creativity on to each individual that I am so lucky to meet in my lifetime.”

As for Hart, he’s received lots of encouraging words not only from fans, but from a few famous friends as well, including his co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

“Stop messing with my emotions brother [Kevin Hart]. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man, stay strong [pray hands emoji],” he wrote in an Instagram post.