Kevin Hart Car Accident: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Posts Reactions

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson broke his silence on his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-star Kevin Hart‘s car accident this weekend with a heartfelt message on Instagram. Like the rest of the world, Johnson feared the worst after Hart’s car went off the road in the early hours of Sunday morning, and the comedian was hospitalized. However, as the news turned more positive, so did Johnson’s outlook.

Hart was a passenger in his beloved Plymouth Barracuda when it crashed at around 1 a.m. PT on Sunday. The car broke through a wooden guard rail and plunged into a ditch next to the Mulholland Highway in California. Hart and the driver were hospitalized, but the latest report by The Blast indicates that Hart will make a full recovery. Johnson was overjoyed by this news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Stop messing with my emotions brother [Kevin Hart]. We have a lot more laughing to do together,” Johnson wrote. “Love you man. Stay strong.”

Johnson’s post included a photo of himself and Hart scowling at each other on the set of Jumanji: The Next Level, their new movie coming out this December. In the comments, many other friends and fans echoed his sentiment, sending their own well-wishes to Hart.

“Prayers for your quick and full recover Braddah,” wrote stuntman Tanoai Reed.

“Real friends > business,” added another with a “100” emoji.

Hart was riding with his wife’s personal trainer, Rebecca Broxterman, and her fiancé, filmmaker Jared Black, who was driving. Authorities say that Black was not drinking before the accident, and that he simply “lost control” of the vehicle on the treacherous road.

The car went about 10 feet off of the road, crashing into a low ditch. Black was reportedly pinned to the steering wheel, and needed to wait for first responders to cut the roof off of the car to get him out. Hart was able to extricate himself from the wreck, and his personal security team took him to his nearby Malibu home before he ultimately decided to go to the hospital.

The latest report states that Hart is expected to make a full recovery. The comedian needed immediate attention, and may need a serious back surgery to get back to his former mobility. Sources told The Blast that the outlook was positive, and Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, told Us Weekly that the family is taking it one step at a time.

“He’s good. Everybody’s good, thank God… He’s fine,” she said. “He’s awake.”