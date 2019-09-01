Kevin Hart Car Accident: Comedian Just Purchased Now-Wrecked Vintage Plymouth Barracuda in July

Kevin Hart reportedly suffered “major back injuries” after being involved in a car accident in California overnight. The car wrecked was a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that the comedian bought in July to celebrate his 40th birthday. Hart was not driving the vehicle at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 8, 2019 at 5:59am PDT

Hart shared a photo of himself with the car on his Instagram page on July 8. “I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th….welcome home ‘Menace,’” Hart wrote, adding the hashtag “muscle car lover.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following news of the crash, Hart’s fans began sending their thoughts and prayers his way in the comments section.

“Keeping u in my thoughts. Sorry about the Cuda, cars can be replaced. Life [can’t],” one person wrote.

“Prayers you will all be ok,” another wrote.

“RIP to that car now 🙁 damn. Hope you’re gonna be ok [Kevin Hart] get better quick,” another wrote.

The blue car drove off the winding Mulholland Highway in the Malibu Hills just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning, reports TMZ. Crash scene video published by the site shows the car about 10 feet off the road, crashed in a gully. The car’s roof was caved in.

Miraculously, everyone in the car survived, but both Hart and the diver were hospitalized. A woman passenger did not have to go to the hospital. Police said there was no alcohol involved and both Hart and the driver suffered “major back injuries.”

Police did not release the identity of the female passenger or the driver.

Witnesses told TMZ Hart was able to get out of the car himself after the crash. A member of his security went to the scene and took him to his home nearby so he could receive immediate medical attention. He was later taken to a nearby hospital.

According to Us Weekly, Hart posted a video of himself driving the car on his Instagram Story, hours before the crash. He was seen screeching the car’s tires, while another man told him to “cool out” because of the noise.

The Drive reports that Hart’s car was specially built by Speedkore and included a Hellcat V-8 Hemi engine. The car is also outfitted with a ZF eight-speed automatic, which is also used in modern Hellcat Challengers and Chargers. The interior was also redone completely, although the dashboard was given a retro feel to make it look like it was just made in 1970.

Other updates were made to the wheels, tires and brakes. The details under the hood were also updated, with the wiring and accessories covered up so the only thing anyone sess is the massive engine.

Hart’s big car collection reportedly includes a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Edition, Ferrari 488 GTB Spider, Pontiac GTO and a GMC Yukon XL Denali, reports Hot Cars.

Hart was most recently heard in The Secret Life of Pets 2 and will next be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level, which opens on Dec. 13.

Photo credit: Dominic Lorrimer/Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images