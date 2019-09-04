Kevin Hart Car Accident: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Host Terry Crews Reaches out to Comedian After Scary Wreck

America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews sent Kevin Hart well-wishes on Twitter after the comedian was injured in a serious car accident Sunday morning. Hart and two others survived the accident early Sunday morning in California, but Hart and the driver both suffered back injuries. Doctors are hopeful Hart will make a full recovery.

Get well soon, brother 🙏🏾❤️ Kevin Hart Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/aLtKyjQQUi — terry crews (@terrycrews) September 1, 2019

“Get well soon, brother,” Crews tweeted to Hart, alongside praying hands and heart emojis.

Crews and Hart appeared in the 2004 movie Soul Plane and BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood. They also starred in an episode of YouTube’s What The Fit in 2018.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star was hardly the only celebrity to send their thoughts and prayers Hart’s way.

“Sending my prayers up for Kevin Hart who was recently in a car accident,” Rev. Al Sharpton tweeted.

“One of the best and resilient humans I know. My friend [Hart] as you always tell me reach in that back pocket and take a out a bunch of,” Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber’s manager, wrote. “Thinking of you and praying for your speedy recovery.”

“Man!!! Worried about [Hart] lost for words,” Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T tweeted.

“Stop messing with my emotions brother [Hart],” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who acted in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with Hart, wrote on Instagram. “We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.”

In the early morning hours Sunday, driver Jared S. Black lost control of Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracude on Mulholland Highway in the Malibu Hills. Hart and Black both suffered back injuries. Another passenger, personal trainer Rebecca Broxterman, was not seriously injured.

Hart’s security team took the Ride Along star to his nearby home to be treated first, and he was later taken to Northridge Hospital. Back was airlifted to UCLA Medical Center for treatment.

“On 9-1-2019 at approximately 0045 hours, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway. Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the [Plymouth] left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment,” the police report on the accident reads. “Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

Sources close to Hart told The Blast doctors expect him to make a full recovery and he did not suffer a spinal cord injury. The surgery was reportedly a success.

“The surgery went smoothly, and he is doing OK,” a source told The Blast. “(He’s) feeling as good is to be expected right after surgery.”

“He’s great. He’s going to be just fine,” Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, told reporters as she left the hospital early Monday. “He’s good. Everybody’s good, thank God…He’s fine. He’s awake.”

Photo credit: L. Cohen/WireImage for BET Network/Getty Images