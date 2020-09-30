Kevin Hart Is Beyond Angry After Donald Trump Refuses to Condemn White Supremacists
Kevin Hart didn’t hold back in sharing his thoughts on Tuesday’s first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The actor did not appreciate Trump’s response when moderator Chris Wallace asked the president if he would denounce white supremacists during the debate. Trump, when prompted about the Proud Boys group by Biden, told the extremist group to “stand back and standby.”
Hart, like others have voiced across social media, felt the remarks were irresponsable. ““Stand back & Stand by” .....this is the f------ world that we are living in....SMFH! Stay woke people....Stay the f--- woke.” The Proud Boys are a right-wing group of males and have been associated with provoking protesters in various cities, including Portland, Oregon. On Wednesday, a day after the debate, Trump seemed to backtrack on his remarks, even going as far to question exactly who that group is. He added that the group needs to “let law enforcement do their work.” Trump and Biden will be back on the debate floor for one more time in October before the Nov. 3 election.
Nonetheless, Hart’s response to Trump drew quite the reaction across social media. Here are some of the most notable remarks made in light of Hart’s comments.
“Stand back & Stand by” .....this is the Fucking world that we are living in....SMFH! Stay woke people....Stay the fuck woke.— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) September 30, 2020
As an Aussie watching the debate, sorry to say it was pretty embarrassing seeing a president of, really let’s be honest, one of the powerful countries acting the way he did.... and for some things he said, it was a definitely head shaking moment.... stay strong America.— smitty (@m8_smitty) September 30, 2020
You make millions of dollars, regardless who is in office your family, families are set no matter what...celebrities should really stay out of politics. Thier world is WAY different from the average persons— Justin (Duce) (@raysupDuce) September 30, 2020
It’s TERRIFYING. I get more and more sick to my stomach as the election closes in. The ANXIETY is real.— That’s The RealiTea Sis #BB22 #BLM (@TheRealiTeaSis) September 30, 2020
He was talking about the Proud Boys...not White supremacists. He was also repeating what the moderator said. Wake up Kevin.— Patrick Courrielche (@courrielche) September 30, 2020
It's not the world we want for our children. Loving kindness, compassion, equality, and respect, are what I want them to inherit, not this mad dog's hateful doctrine. He doesn't speak for me.— Bronwyn Libelle (@BronwynLibelle) September 30, 2020
That’s the problem. Most people think they are awake and they’re terribly asleep, unconscious, and seem to have lost their own abilities to discern, think clearly, or use common sense. Love you, KH!— Consultant and Realtor (@divineyoga108) September 30, 2020