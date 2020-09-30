Kevin Hart Is Beyond Angry After Donald Trump Refuses to Condemn White Supremacists

Kevin Hart didn’t hold back in sharing his thoughts on Tuesday’s first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The actor did not appreciate Trump’s response when moderator Chris Wallace asked the president if he would denounce white supremacists during the debate. Trump, when prompted about the Proud Boys group by Biden, told the extremist group to “stand back and standby.”

Hart, like others have voiced across social media, felt the remarks were irresponsable. ““Stand back & Stand by” .....this is the f------ world that we are living in....SMFH! Stay woke people....Stay the f--- woke.” The Proud Boys are a right-wing group of males and have been associated with provoking protesters in various cities, including Portland, Oregon. On Wednesday, a day after the debate, Trump seemed to backtrack on his remarks, even going as far to question exactly who that group is. He added that the group needs to “let law enforcement do their work.” Trump and Biden will be back on the debate floor for one more time in October before the Nov. 3 election.

Nonetheless, Hart’s response to Trump drew quite the reaction across social media. Here are some of the most notable remarks made in light of Hart’s comments.