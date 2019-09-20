Kevin Hart Reportedly Back Home and ‘Shocked’ He’s Alive

More than two weeks after he suffered three fractures in his back in a serious car accident, comedian and actor Kevin Hart has finished his treatment at a live-in rehabilitation facility and returned home. According to sources close to the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor who spoke to TMZ, Hart, 40, is now seeing a physical therapist in his home most days of the week and the sessions are spent doing stretches and other exercises with therapy bands to help him mend. The sources also said that Hart is continuing the therapy even when the therapist goes home, swapping out his typical vigorous exercise routine for “physical therapist-approved exercises.”

Although still in a great deal of pain, the actor has allegedly chosen not to rely on an abundance of medication, as the strong concoction “knocked him out” while he was still in the hospital.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hart, who has reportedly viewed photos of the Sept. 1 car accident, is said to be “grateful” and “shocked” that he survived. The sources also alleged that the accident, which also involved his close friends Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman, has given him “a new perspective on life.”

“He really cherishes the fact that he’s alive, and wants to make the most of it in every respect,” the sources told the outlet. “The crash had a huge impact on him.”

While Hart is expected to make a full recovery, with doctors believing that he will “be pretty much back to where he was before the accident” once he completes physical therapy, there is no denying the seriousness of the crash.

According to a police report, Hart’s 1970’s Plymouth Barracuda, driven by Black, “turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway” and veered off the road, crashed through a fence, and rolled down an embankment.

Both Black and Broxterman, who “suffered only complaint of pain,” were trapped in the vehicle. Black and Hart both suffered injuries to their backs and were transported to nearby hospitals, where Hart underwent surgery after it was discovered he had suffered three spinal fractures – two in the thoracic part of his spine and one in the lumbar.

Hart remained in the hospital for 10 days before being discharged and going straight to live-in rehabilitation facility. At the time of his release, it was said that he would undergo “intense” physical therapy at the facility, where he would remain for around a week.

Now home, it is expected that Hart will undergo several more months of physical therapy before getting back to normal.