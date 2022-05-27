Kevin Costner Remembers Ray Liotta's 'Field of Dreams' Moment in Tribute: 'God Gave Us That Stunt'

✖

Ray Liotta's death on Thursday came as quite the shock to friends and fans alike, with the Goodfellas star passing at 67. Many former co-stars and admirers shared their thoughts on Liotta's death, with Kevin Costner possibly providing the sweetest and most fantastic tribute to the late actor.

The pair shared the screen in Field of Dreams, with Liotta portraying the ghostly disgraced major league "Shoeless" Joe Jackson on Costner's Ray Kinsella's baseball field in Iowa. The Yellowstone star took to Twitter to share a moment from the film that he describes as a gift from "God" and possibly a slice of pure luck.

Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta’s passing. While he leaves an incredible legacy, he’ll always be “Shoeless Joe Jackson” in my heart. What happened that moment in the film was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray. pic.twitter.com/JQmk1PsuSK — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) May 26, 2022

The scene in question involves Kinsella pitching batting practice to Jackson, with the ball coming close to taking Costner out on the mound. According to the Oscar-winning star, the moment was not scripted and ended up as a real moment.

After making a comment about the curveball and shaking off some starstruck feelings about pitching to "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, Costner is forced to think fast as Liotta slaps a hit directly back at Costner's ball bag on the mound. The actor hits the ground, laughs, and just seems to play it like normal and in character.

Field of Dreams has long been a classic on many levels for filmgoers. It's a quality sports film that holds a special spot for many fans, while it is also quality entertainment from start to finish. It is just sappy enough in most parts, and the performances from Costner, Liotta, and others feel genuine despite the supernatural plot.

Liotta died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic. He was working on the film Dangerous Waters at the time and had shown no signs of ailments to this point. Most recently he had a dual role in The Many Saints of Newark, The Sopranos prequel film, and Marriage Story which netted him an Indie Spirit Award with the res of the cast for best ensemble in 2020.

He leaves his daughter, Karsen, and his fiancee, Jacy Nittolo. The pair were set to be married in the near future. He also leaves behind a career of iconic roles and fine performances, including Something Wild, Goodfellas and Cop Land.