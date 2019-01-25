Kevin Barnett, ‘Rel’ Co-Creator and ‘Broad City’ Writer, Dead at 32

Co-creator of Rel and screenwriter Kevin Barnett has passed away, according to statements from his colleagues and friends.

Barnett, a stand-up comic known for writing on Rel, Broad City and other productions, was just 32 years old. Details about his passing were not immediately revealed. His death was first announced The Stand comedy club on Tuesday, and began circulating on Twitter. It was soon confirmed in a statement by The Last Podcast Network, where Barnett was a co-host on The Roundtable of Gentlemen.

“Dear Last Podcast family, It’s with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett,” the statement read. “The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you’ll see them again. We love you KB.”

So far, Barnett’s cause of death remains a mystery. His representatives have yet to return requests for comments from various news outlets. However, the comedian’s last Instagram post comes from Mexico, where he apparently spent the weekend.

“In Mexico. Bought myself a sweater. Been accused of appropriation several times,” he joked. “In my head I just gave a lady some money so I ain’t cold. Either way. Swag heavy. Mixtape comin.”

Barnett was mourned by many big names in the entertainment industry, including Chelsea Peretti. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star was one of the first to share The Stand’s announcement, adding: “I am so sad.” Fellow comedian Yannis Pappas tweeted his own condolences a short while later.

“RIP another comedian who was a great dude,” he wrote. “Seriously a great dude. [Kevin Barnett] rest easy Kevin.”

In the world of TV, Barnett wrote briefly on Unhitched in 2011, and then on Lucas Bros Moving Co a few years later. He also wrote on The Carmichael Show and Broad City before getting to Rel.

After its premiere last fall, Rel has already become one of the most beloved sitcoms on network TV. The FOX series stars Lil Rel Howery, Jordan L. Jones and Jessica Moore, among others. It follows a recently-divorced nurse in Chicago’s West Side, doing his best to rebuild. Barnett made one cameo on the show back in November.