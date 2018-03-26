Kesha Shows off Gnarly Scar Following ACL Surgery

Fans got their first look at Kesha‘s scar from her ACL surgery this weekend after the pop singer was spotted wearing shorts at the LAX airport on Sunday.

The Blast was the first to grab the paparazzi photo, which you can see here.

The “Praying” singer took a nasty fall on stage during a Dubai show back in February. Despite being able to get back to her feet and continue the show, she had to cancel the remainder of her tour after learning she’d torn her ACL.

“It’s my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctors’ orders and undergo surgery so I can get ready to give it my all on my summer tour and beyond,” Kesha wrote on Instagram when announcing her international tour had been axed.

“Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn’t work,” Kesha wrote. “I love you all and I’ll work every single day, as hard as I can, to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible. I’m so sorry and sending love always.”

On Feb. 22, she posted a photo of the injured knee from a hospital bed just before going under for surgery.

“Next time you see this knee it’s going to have some gnarly battle scars!” she wrote.

The 30-year-old singer was spotted in Los Angeles on crutches in early March. Since she was walking under her own power in the new photo, it looks like the 30-year-old is on her way to a full recovery.

Kesha turned heads earlier this year with a live performance of her hit song “Praying” during the 2018 Grammy Awards, which directly references her legal battle with producer Dr. Luke whom she accused of sexual harassment. She was joined on stage by other major femal musicians like Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabell, Julia Michaels, Andra Day and Bebe Rexha during the song.

“It felt like an emotional raw victory for myself, one step closer to healing. I never could have known what would’ve happened these past few years,” she wrote prior to the performance. “I just want to say that I needed this song in a very real way. I’m so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the Grammys on Sunday, and if you need it I hope this song finds you.”