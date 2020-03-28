Kensington Palace Posts Adorable Video of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis Clapping for Healthcare Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The royal family is showing their support for healthcare workers across the United Kingdom amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Days after it was reported that Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus, his grandchildren — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — all displayed their gratitude for medical workers in the UK with a kind gesture. On Kensington Palace’s official Instagram account, the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton could be seen applauding healthcare professionals as part of the larger “Clap For Our Carers” movement in the country.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the caption for the clip read. In the adorable video, George, Charlotte, and Louis stand side by side as they clap for the carers. The young royals weren’t the only ones who issued their applause in honor of those working on the frontlines during this health crisis. According to The Guardian, many of those across the United Kingdom did the same on Thursday. The publication reported that millions of people stood on their balconies or at open windows in order to also share their gratitude for the healthcare professionals who have been working tirelessly amidst this coronavirus pandemic.

As previously mentioned, Kensington Palace’s post comes shortly after it was reported that Charles, the heir to the British throne, had tested positive for the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Clarence House revealed Charles’ diagnosis and said that he is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health.” A spokesperson for the royal went on to say that the prince has been “working from home throughout the last few days as usual” and that his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has been tested for the illness but does not have it.

“In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” their statement read. “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Following this news, a source told the Evening Standard that Charles is “up and about” and that he is “in good spirits.”

