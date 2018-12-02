Kensington Palace Breaks Silence on Alleged Argument Between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

One tabloid rumor about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton‘s alleged sour relationship was so outrageous that Kensington Palace took the surprising step of issuing a rebuttal.

On Friday, The Sun claimed the Duchess of Cambridge told the Duchess of Sussex it was “unacceptable” for her to yell at palace staffers. The alleged incident reportedly happened before Markle and Prince Harry married in May.

“Her and Kate fell out when she b—ed at Kate’s staff,” the Sun‘s “impeccable” royal source claimed. “It’s a tricky situation but it was a one-off and they are determined to maintain a positive relationship even though they are obviously very different in their approach.”

However, the palace told The Mirror that “this never happened.”

The latest report comes amid mounting rumors that Middleton and Markle do not get along. According to one report, Middleton was left in tears after a bridesmaids dress fitting for her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

“They are very different women, despite their similar circumstances,” one source told the Daily Telegraph. “Meghan is an extrovert, whereas Kate is quite shy.”

Kensington Palace also said over the weekend Markle and Harry will be moving out of the palace to Frogmore Cottage, which some reports linked to the tension.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child,” the Palace’s statement, which made no mention of the rumors, reads. “The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses, and they are very grateful that their official residence will be on the estate.”

Meanwhile, a source told Vanity Fair Friday that Markle believes she is the victim of a smear campaign by the U.K. press.

“She feels to a degree the British press is out to get her and while she’s aware of the news and what’s going on, she tries her best not to read all the stories about her,” the source told the outlet. “Meghan is a believer in karma and she doesn’t want to sit there reading negative online stories and comments about herself.”

Markle herself previously told Vanity Fair she does not pay attention to the press.

“I don’t read any press,” the former Suits actress said in November. “I haven’t even read press for Suits. The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise.”

Markle also has to deal with the ongoing family drama between herself and her half-sister Samantha Markle and father, Thomas Markle. Samantha Markle said she plans to publish her long-gestating tell-all book in April or May 2019, around the time Markle is expected to give birth. The book is now titled In The Shadows of the Duchess after previously being known as The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.

Photo credit: Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images