Kendra Wilkinson Spotted Holding Hands With ‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Chad Johnson

Just nine months after filing for divorce from former NFL wide receiver Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilkinson was seen holding hands with former Bachelorette rebel, Chad Johnson.

The two were spotted leaving Rocco’s Tavern in Los Angeles after spending more than an hour inside on what appeared to be a date.

It wasn’t long ago that the former Playboy model was casually dating businessman, Frankie Conti, according to Us Weekly, but it was “nothing serious.”

Not long after, Wilkinson admitted that guys were blowing up her phone, however, it wasn’t enough to catch her attention because she wanted “nothing to do with” romance.

“I like to Netflix and chill with my wine,” she said. “Actually, I’m such a nerd now. I would rather stay at home, build a computer and do nerdy things and game. I’m a big gamer. So I would rather do that than go out.”

Johnson and Wilkinson seen holding hands comes as a bit of a surprise because as for dating in the new year, Wilkinson made it clear she wasn’t looking for new love when she posted on social media this month.

“Lookin for new love? Nah. Looking to tailor myself to please the eyes of others? Nah. Bettering myself to make people happy? Nah. This year I’ll be me and let go of anything holding me back only accept eyes of love and support. Healthy and fit enough to play with my kids and dance in the mirror. Healthy and fit enough to climb the highest mountain with my closest friends!” she posted.

She may be far from her Hugh Hefner days at the mansion, but obviously the mom of two still enjoys dating — as she should! Not only that, but both Wilkinson and Johnson have been going through a pretty rough time and could use a breather.

If you remember, Johnson made his first appearance on reality TV in 2016 when he competed for the heart of JoJo Fletcher on season 12 of The Bachelorette. That’s when Johnson earned the nickname as “Bad Chad” when he notoriously became known as the villain of the show after his several violent moments on- and off-air. Following that, he squeezed on Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 but was sent home after the first night in Mexico when he got drunk and became aggressive with the cast and crew. Looks like he’ll get another chance because he’s appearing alongside his ex-girlfriend, Madeline Sullivan, on MTV’s Ex on the Beach Season 2.

Hopefully his bad habits will come to an end because Wilkinson doesn’t need anymore drama in her life.

The former Girls Next Door star has been struggling through her divorce from Baskett. The two parents have been having issues making it official because the court rejected the judgment documents earlier this month — due to an error — for the second time.

Wilkinson filed for divorce in April 2018, just one month after admitting on social media the pair were having “marital problems.” The two had been married for eight years and have a son and daughter together — Hank IV, 9, and Alijah, 4.