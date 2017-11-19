Kendra Wilkinson Rushed to the Emergency Room, Cancels Vegas Shows

Kendra Wilkinson has been rushed to the ER, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The 32-year-old was forced to cancel both of her scheduled Las Vegas shows Saturday night after heading to the emergency room because she was “super sick.”

The star initially wrote on Twitter that she would only have to cancel one performance of her production, Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Guy.

Super sick. Going to have to cancel the late show tonight. My heart couldn’t cancel both. Sorry late show. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) November 19, 2017

“Super sick,” Wilkinson wrote. “Going to have to cancel the late show tonight. My heart couldn’t handle both. Sorry late show.”

When the reality fixture started to feel worse, she told fans she wouldn’t make either show and was headed to the hospital to seek medical help.

Sooooo sorry guys gotta cancel both shows tonight. Going to ER. Hurtin bad. I’ll make it up to you. 😪 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) November 19, 2017

“Sooooo sorry guys gotta cancel both shows tonight,” she tweeted an update. “Going to ER. Hurtin bad. I’ll make it up to you.”

Although the former Playboy model wasn’t specific about her medical problem, she appeared to be in a lot of pain, later writing she was “about to get morphine.”

The news outlet reached out to Wilkinson’s reps for comment.

The mama of two recently expressed her excitement over her play, saying that she’s decided to “lay off Botox” in order to pursue acting.

“You want to know the honest truth right now? I’m actually laying off of Botox because it’s helping me with my facial expressions during my play. I’m so excited to be a part of the acting world, I’m actually willing to let my face agae,” she said. “I’m serious! I’m not joking.”

We hope Wilkinson’s recovery is speedy.