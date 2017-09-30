Kendra Wilkinson Spotted Partying After Hugh Hefner’s Death

Just days following the death of Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner, Kendra Wilkinson was seen out partying "like it was on her bucket list."

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old former Playboy model broke her silence on Hefner's passing, revealing the icon "changed" her life. Wilkinson told the Associated Press he made her the person she is today.

But in a post shared to Instagram, Wilkinson reiterated those thoughts and shared that all that is distressing her heart now is helping her to see more clearly.

"To be completely honest... I lost my mind yesterday and it felt great," Wilkinson wrote. "A lot is affecting my heart right now, but being with some of my [two] closest friends and watching my [two] favorite bands made me the happiest person last night."

Wilkinson took to Twitter as well, to share she was having more than a blast.

"Rocking the f--- out with my c--k out," she wrote.

From the looks of social media, Wilkinson certainly partied her heart out in Las Vegas, Nevada, jamming to The Offspring with Sublime With Rome and The Menzingers at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The next morning, she followed up with a tweet that read, "I lived last night like it was on my bucket list."

If the partying was any indication of the impact Hefner had on Wilkinson, the proof would be in the way she partied. Hefner, the original Playboy, died Wednesday at the age of 91 at his mansion in Los Angeles from natural causes.

The mansion, a party central for Hollywood's elites throughout the years, was sold in August with a stipulation that allowed Hefner to live there until he died.

Though Hefner was born to strict Methodist parents in 1926 and served two years in the Army during World War II, he went on to start his own career as a copywriter for Esquire. Subsequently, after saving enough, he published the first issue of Playboy in 1953 with an old nude photo of Marilyn Monroe on the cover. That issue sold over 50,000 copies and his publishing house was born.

Hefner is survived by his wife, Crystal, and four children, Christie, who served as CEO of Playboy Enterprise for more than 20 years, David, Marston and Cooper, who is currently Playboy's Chief Creative Officer.