Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Wild Night At Strip Club In Las Vegas

To say Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett had a wild night in Las Vegas on Wednesday would be an understatement.

The former Playboy model was seen getting a very personal lap dance on stage at the male revue show Thunder From Down Under.

Kendra took to social media the next morning, writing, “I honestly don’t know how I ended up legs in the air on my back on stage but happily went with it.”

I honestly don’t know how I ended up legs in the air on my back on stage but happily went with it. 😂😬 https://t.co/XZqjtps0Xk — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) June 1, 2017

You can see the NSFW performance here.

The 31-year-old star’s husband Hank Baskett was not with her for the outing, she was instead joined by her friend Jai Rodriguez of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy.

“Your husband will be fine,” he is heard cheering Kendra on as she stood with the group of buff hunks.



After reading the tweet about her wild night, Hank seemed to be at a loss for words, choosing four emoji’s to express his reaction instead.

“Sorry,” Kendra replied with a few emojis of her own.

The Kendra On Top star is currently flexing her acting muscle in Sin City, co-starring with Jai Rodriguez in the play Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Man at the Paris hotel.

The show is described on it’s official website as “part romantic comedy, part interactive sex tip seminar.” Performances run through August 20th.

She is also currently featured on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition where she is working out her tumultuous relationship with her mother, Patti Wilkinson.

