Kendra Wilkinson Rants About Her Time With Hugh Hefner During Heated Tribute

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett has carved her own path with the reality series Kendra On Top, but her career started as one of Hugh Hefner‘s girlfriends on the E! reality series The Girls Next Door.

In the wake of the Playboy founder’s death, she took to Twitter to vent her frustrations about some of the negative takes she’d seen about her ex. Additionally, she also wanted to share the reasons why she loved Hefner so much.

“Thank you for all of your thoughts and condolences guys,” Wilkinson wrote. “Can’t really put in to words how I really feel. It’s easy to say he will be missed and how much I loved him. There’s a lot more than that.”

The Little Things

Wilkinson, who posed for Playboy three times, began with a list of “the little things about Hef” that left such a lasting impact on her during her five years living in The Playboy Mansion.

“For me it was the little things about Hef,” she said. “The moments I got to share [with] him [with] no cameras around… He always made me laugh.”

She then went into detail about some of those moments.

“No matter what mood I was in, he always made me smile. Always!!!” she wrote. “When we would stare at each other from across the room, like no one else was there. We made each other smile, from the heart…His shuffling feet walking by my door at noon. The time we were both just waking up.”

She then shared an intimate moment with Hefner that was most near and dear to her heart: “The pride in his eyes when I told him I was marrying the man of my dreams.”

Wilkinson and husband Hank Baskett were actually married at The Playboy Mansion with Hefner and her Girls Next Door co-stars Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt in attendance.

“How Was I So Lucky?”

She then went into some of her more overarching feelings about her time with the magazine entrepreneur.

“He made me feel like the most special person on the planet while I made sure his hat was on sideways,” she said. “His heart was GOLD… I appreciate that I got spend those 5 years with him. Got the time to open my heart (and) understand who he really was.

“I always ask myself… how was I so lucky? Out of all the women and people in the world.”

Wilkinson then transitioned into addressing some of the negativity surrounding Hefner’s passing.

Clapping Back

She bluntly addressed the controversy about Hefner being interred next to Marilyn Monroe.

Monroe was the first Playboy cover girl, but only because Hefner purchased nude photos Monroe had taken for a calendar. Detractors have criticized Hefner for not asking for Monroe’s permission to publish the photos, and then buying his way next to her in death.

Wilkinson didn’t hold back on the subject in a since-deleted tweet.

“Marilyn Monroe should be honored,” Wilkinson wrote.

She then thanked those who shared positive stories about her ex in the wake of his passing and jumped on the outside detractors.

“I don’t give a f— what anyone thinks, says,” she wrote. “Don’t care about other perspectives. I see [and] know what I do. F— the rest.

Closing Thoughts

Wilkinson ended her train of thought on a more positive note.

“Hef just wanted to see beauty in the world. And his. That’s it!” she wrote. “There’s a reason millions of women LOVED Hef. He was a f—ing mensch.”

She concluded by simply adding, “Have a good day.”

Kendra’s Girls Next Door co-stars have responded to Hefner’s death differently. Marquardt shared a kind note about him, but Madison has yet to speak out.