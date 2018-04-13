Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Reportedly Trying to Work Things out One Week After Divorce

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett may have filed for divorce, but the book on their marriage may not be officially closed.

According to sources close to the former couple, who spoke exclusively to The Blast, both Wilkinson and Baskett are “attempting to work things out” and “things are getting better between them.”

On Friday, April 6, Wilkinson confirmed that after nearly nine years of marriage, she and Baskett had chosen to file for divorce. “Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” she said at the time.

“I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

She continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again…I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

Baskett responded to the divorce filings with divorce filings of his own, which suggest an amicable breakup. The court documents reportedly reflect identical filings on both parts, with both parties involved citing irreconcilable differences and listing Jan. 1, 2018 as the date of separation.

Just days after the divorce filings, both stars attended their 3-year-old daughter Alijah’s first soccer game together on Sunday, which Wilkinson showed fans on her Instagram Story. The former Playboy model could be seen cheering her daughter on from the sidelines while Basket could be seen coaching Alijah and her team on the field during the game.

Wilkinson, 32, and Baskett, 35, wed in 2009. The couple share son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3, who they are asking for joint physical and legal custody of. Their marriage was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Baskett, a former football player, allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

The couple remained committed to each another in the wake of the scandal, though The Girls Next Door cast member famously flushed her wedding ring down the toilet and they appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Edition to flush out their problems.