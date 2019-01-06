Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s Divorce Rejected by Court

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are having some problems with their divorce settlement.

For the second time since the couple decided to divorce, the courts rejected documents to make the separation official.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TMZ, Wilkinson and Baskett are still officially married after the divorce judgment documents were again rejected by the courts after another error.

In the paperwork addressed to Wilkinson, the court clerk wrote it had to reject the judgment for the case as she did not write the correct case number on the documents.

According to the outlet, the paperwork read: “Please make sure the forms you submit have the correct case number, the full case number should be on all forms in the appropriate place, please check each form prior to submission to court.”

The estranged couple suffered a similar issue back in November when the outlet reported that when they first attempted to end their nine-year marriage, they entered the wrong jurisdiction date on their documents. They had also failed to check a box on a separate section of the legal papers.

Wilkinson and Baskett announced their divorce back in April, though they reached a settlement in October and continue to struggle with their documents to make the separation official. Details of the settlement have not been disclosed at this time.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she wrote on Instagram when the announcement was made in April. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

“Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real,” she added at the time.

“[You] will [probably] see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed,” she concluded the post.

Baskett and Wilkinson both cited irreconcilable differences as their reason for the split and listed their date of separation as Jan. 1 2018. A year later, Wilkinson said on social media that she is still not interested in moving on with a new relationship in 2019.