Kendra Wilkinson ‘Hanging in There’ After Divorce, Friend Says

Kendra Wilkinson is doing just fine, all things considered, following her divorce from husband Hank Baskett, best friend Jessica Hall told Us Weekly Monday.

“Besides everything, she’s hanging in there!” Hall said at The Glenlivet & Malbon Golf To Benefit Athletes vs. Cancer event. “She’s just focusing on being a mom right now … and her career. There’s nothing else she can do.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

When it comes to getting out in the dating field again, Wilkinson recently said on social media that she’s ready to embrace her “sexy side” again, and Hall definitely agrees, saying her friend of more than a decade “deserves the best and only the best.”

“She’s gonna come out on top … because she always does!” Hall added. “She only deserves the best and she’s been through a lot. I’ll be there for her — and I’ll be her wingman if I need to!”

The former Kendra On Top star and her former NFL player husband Baskett filed for divorce in April after 9 years of marriage. The former couple wed in 2009 and shares Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 4. The two have been spotted co-parenting at their children’s events following the split, during which they both asked for shared custody.

Wilkinson alluded to their hope to remain friendly in a message she wrote on social media the day she officially filed for divorce.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson captioned a photo of the two of them.

She continued: “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes, but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

Wilkinson added that while she wants to see Baskett “happy again,” marriage was “just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry,” adding, “but our hearts will always be real.”

She also alluded to the family outings that would follow their split.

“[You] will [probably] see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

Glad to know everyone is getting back on their feet!

Photo credit:NBC / Peter Kramer