Kendra Wilkinson Gets Real About Having More Kids: ‘Absolutely Not’

Kendra Wilkinson and her husband Hank have a great relationship, and she’s not afraid to tell people just how great it is. So, could their happy home life suggest they’d be interested in having more kids? Not quite.

In an interview with E! News, Kendra was asked if she was interested in having another kid, to which she replied, in perfect Kendra fashion, “Absolutely not. The next baby I will be having is a shot of patron and that will be tonight celebrating opening night of Sex Tips.”

Sex Tips is a stage show Kendra created with Jai Rodriguez, formerly of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, and is described as “Part romantic comedy, part interactive sex tip seminar, ‘Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man‘ takes audiences on a hilarious and wild ride where no topic is taboo and the insider tips come straight from the source: a gay man.”

Sex Tips had a record-breaking run in New York City and then followed that up with a sold-out national tour across America.

Its run at Paris Las Vegas will be an exclusive 12-week engagement.

Kendra is the perfect person for this type of show because she has no filter when it comes to her opinions and feelings on the topic of sex.

In a previous interview, regarding her sex life with her husband, Kendra said, “The thing is we are fun people we don’t trap ourselves in the bedroom we are spontaneous people and we don’t take things so serious and we don’t limit ourselves to our bedroom. We like to look outside the box.”

She went on to add, “We venture off into different places like the kitchen and the Jacuzzi, and we’ve done it in the car a couple of times … Hank and I did have sex on a jet ski in Cabo. It was awesome.”

If you’re going to be in Vegas between the end of May and the end of August, you’ll have a chance to check out the show. Bring your most embarrassing questions cause Kendra and Jai can handle them.

