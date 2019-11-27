Kendall and Kylie Jenner Get Big Round of Boos at Los Angeles Rams Game After Hitting the Jumbotron

Kendall and Kylie Jenner showed up on the jumbotron at the Los Angeles Rams game on Monday night, but the response was not what they were expecting. The two reality TV moguls were in the VIP section with friends, and those in the studio were not pleased to see them. The crowd overwhelmingly booed the Jenners.

Kendall and Kyle are the two youngest sisters in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and two of the most successful. However, with wealth comes controversy, and L.A. Rams fans showed them little love on Monday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sports arenas often zoom in on famous faces in the crowd at games,building up the excitement that much more for fans. For the Rams, the segment is called “who’s in the Rams’ house?” Videos of the Jenners’ moment on the jumbotron circulated social media on Tuesday, but they were deleted just as fast as they went up.

The snapshots showed Kylie smiling at the camera, then wrapping an arm around her sister for a hug. The moment played awkwardly, and the “boos” started up almost immediately. Kylie stepped away from the camera and then ran her hands through her hair nervously.

Kendall, meanwhile, ignored the boos and made a peace sign at the camera, then blew kisses to the crowd as if she could not hear them. A professional model, she later posed with the team’s mascot and other stars in the audience for the NFL’s official Instagram page.

On social media, the Jenners got little sympathy for their awkward jumbotron experience. Many people on Twitter and Instagram praised the crowd, and thought that the reality stars should expect nothing less from a mob of that size.

“Well, the Rams lost, but at least Ravens and Rams came together as one in the stadium to boo Kendall Jenner,” one fan wrote.

“Favorite part of the Rams game tonight is watching the Jenners get booed at,” added another with a laughing-crying emoji.

“The best part about this game was that Kendall Jenner got booed and that pretty much sums up how I feel about the Rams this season,” a third person tweeted.

Other stars in attendance included rappers Wiz Khalifa, Quavo and Saweetie. Meanwhile, the Jenners brought along friends including Stassie Karanikolaou and her supposed boyfriend Tyler Cameron. The sisters are still starring in their family reality show together, although both have gained acclaim in other areas of life recently as well.



Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!