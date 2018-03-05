Kendall Jenner’s Sleeves Make up Most of Oscars After Party Minidress

Being a supermodel, Kendall Jenner has the power to wear literally whatever she wants and make it look good. Such was the case with the dress she chose for Vanity Fair‘s annual Oscars after party, a Redemption minidress featuring larger-than-life sleeves.

With four layers of ruffles, Jenner’s sleeves were undoubtedly the statement-maker, though the rest of the dress was anything but boring. Featuring the highest of hemlines, side lace paneling and a plunging neckline, it’s the kind of dress that could quite possibly only be worn by one of the world’s top models.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 22-year-old kept her makeup minimal, with slicked-back hair and strong brows perfectly matching the architectural ensemble. A pair of green statement earrings offered just enough sparkle, while black strappy heels drew attention to the model’s long legs, made even longer by the dress’ minuscule hemline.

Disregarding whether Jenner could actually walk in such a creation, it’s safe to say that she was feeling her look.

The appearance was one of Jenner’s first in weeks, as the model took Fashion Month off this season, only making a brief appearance at the Adidas Originals by Daniëlle Cathari presentation in New York City. A source told People that “there’s no real reason” Jenner was absent from the shows.

“She had other working commitments this year,” an insider said.

“Kendall always decides last minute what she is walking in,” another source said. “It depends on the money and how she is feeling.”

A third source said the model needed a “little bit of a break” after her “nonstop” 2017, a year which saw her dethrone Gisele Bundchen as the highest-paid supermodel in the world.

This year, Jenner has been spending time with her family, recently joining her sisters in Utah for some “time off.”

time off ⛄️ A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 18, 2018 at 9:42am PST

She has also likely been bonding with new nieces Chicago, born via gestational carrier to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and Stormi, born to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Kendall recently used Instagram Stories to repost a shot that Kylie had previously shared of baby Stormi, with Kendall writing, “My niece is so damn cute.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix