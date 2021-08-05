✖

Kendall Jenner is being sued by Italian brand Liu Jo for $1.8 million for an alleged breach of her modeling contract, with the brand filing a complaint in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Monday, Aug. 2. In the lawsuit, obtained by E! News, Liu Jo is seeking $1.8 million in damages over a photo shoot that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company claims that Jenner failed to appear for the second of two planned photo shoots. The suit states that the reality star had completed the first shoot in July 2019, and that Liu Jo had paid her $1.35 million by February 2020. The second shoot was scheduled to take place in London in March 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic, which prohibited Jenner from traveling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

According to the lawsuit, both parties agreed to postpone the photo shoot for the fall but did not confirm a new date, and Jenner allegedly eventually "ceased responding to Liu Jo" until the company "informed her that it considered her in breach of the contract and that, therefore, the contract was terminated." The complaint adds that the company filed the suit after "having no success in obtaining a refund" Jenner allegedly owes.

Liu Jo adds that after Jenner suggested shooting in October, the company learned that she "would be traveling to Italy in September 2020 to perform a photo shoot for a different designer." The complaint includes a link to an article from Metro U.K. seemingly showing Jenner at a Versace shoot in September 2020 while she was in Milan, Italy for Fashion Week.

The 25-year-old allegedly "continued to fail to respond to urgent requests and communications relating to the logistics" of the proposed October shoot and Liu Jo told her "she was in breach of her obligations under the agreement." Two days later, the model told the company that it was "impossible" for her to travel to Italy that fall and that she was not in breach of her contract.

"Due to Ms. Jenner's refusal to negotiate in good faith, Liu Jo was forced to find replacement models and restructure its entire Spring/Summer 2021 photoshoot [sic]—at great expense to Liu Jo due to Ms. Jenner's refusal to uphold her end of the bargain," the complaint states.

A spokesperson for model management company The Society Management, which represents Jenner, told E! News that the lawsuit "is without merit." "The Society Management, on behalf of Ms. Kendall Jenner, has continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic," the statement read, adding that "Jenner has willingly offered to complete services honoring her commitments."