Kendall Jenner Shades Kacey Musgraves With Heated Instagram Photo

Kendall Jenner may be riding out a “heat wave,” but it’s country artist Kacey Musgraves‘ fans who are truly heated.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality posted what appears at first to be an innocuous photo of herself sipping a beverage while clad in a bikini rooftop with the caption, “heat wave.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

But fans were quick to zero in on the blue billboard behind Jenner advertising Musgraves’ hot new album Golden Hour. The billboard is definitely recognizable, but appears to have been blurred in post production.

“Why she blur out Kacey like that?” one person commented on the post.

“Ewwwww [at] her blocking out Kacey,” another added.

“Damn, she really blurred out Kacey Musgraves!” a third echoed, while another chimed in, “You just can’t blur out Kacey Musgraves] how rude.”

The two celebs haven’t had public beef in the past, so sleuthing fans wondered if the blurring was done so that Jenner wouldn’t be seen promoting Musgraves’ album without getting paid for her #spon.

“Blocked out, yet it really is free promo, because we all know it’s [Kacey Musgraves],” one fan hypothesized.

While an odd thing to do, the theory makes sense. Social media is a massive source of income and way for the KarJenner clan to flex their clout.

Sister Kylie Jenner is even valued at over $1 million per sponsored social media post, according to D’Marie Analytics.

The valuation, which spiked in early February following the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster, makes her the highest valued influencer currently on social media, a title that she dethroned Queen B, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, from.

“Kylie is an undeniable global brand, which may make some roll their eyes, but the reality is this young, female entrepreneur’s savvy helped her reach a milestone in the influencer marketing and advertising industry which many seasoned professionals have failed to achieve,” D’Marie Analytics’ CEO, Frank Spadafora, said.

“Influencer valuations move up and down like the stock market, but Kylie is methodical about consistently generating aspirational content for her social audience, without jeopardizing authenticity. Her use of social media to personally connect with and listen to her fans enables her to deliver products they will actually purchase. This is a true case study for how brands can greatly benefit from working with social media influencers like Kylie,” he added.

With 154,775,091 followers (and growing) across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and 186,152,410 total engagements in the past 30 days, the $1 million per post adds up to quite a bit of money, so maybe Kendall isn’t willing to give out free advertising.