Kendall Jenner Reveals Who Sent the Mysterious Love Letter That Had Her Fans in a Frenzy

Kendall Jenner is revealing the identity of one of her secret admirers.

After sharing a photo to her Instagram Story Monday of a love letter she had received from an unknown source, Jenner finally revealed the identity of the sender, revealing that she has not one, but two devotees – renowned photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggo, commonly known professionally as Mert & Marcus.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Nice try,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday, sharing the same letter, only this time with the “M + M” signature showing. “My secret admirer’s actually @mertalas & @macpiggott.”

“Dear Kendall,” the letter said. “We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is of pure love for you.”

“I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing could come close to separating us,” the letter continued. “We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart.”

Initially shared with fans with the signature blacked out, the peculiar love letter immediately piqued fans’ interest, with many scrambling to decipher who the sender was. Internet sleuths seemed to dig up evidence pointing towards former One Direction member Harry Styles as being the unknown writer, with some even pointing towards Styles’ own handwriting, which some argued to match the writer’s.

Jenner and Styles had briefly dated in 2013 and have sparked reconciliation rumors a number of times, most recently in 2016.

Other contenders for the letter’s unknown source were rumored exes Cara Delevingne and Tyler, the Creator.

Most recently, Jenner has been linked to NBA player Ben Simmons, though a source recently dished about the relationship to PEOPLE, revealing that while they are close, they haven’t yet made their relationship official.

“When she’s not working, she’s been focusing her free time on Ben and flying to Philadelphia,” the source said. “They’re still not exclusive though.”

“She’s being very private about her relationship with Ben. Kendall’s really different from her sisters in that sense,” the source continued. “She honestly doesn’t want people talking about who she’s dating and is very protective of her personal life.”

Jenner and Simmons had first sparked relationship rumors earlier this summer after they were spotted on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills hotel. At the time, they were said to be “pretty inseparable.”