Kendall Jenner Reveals Beach Photos in Striking Swimsuit: 'I Wanna Go Back so Bad'

✖

Kendall Jenner is just like everyone else. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a photo of herself in her bikini on the beach, expressing her desire to get back to normalcy. She captioned the image, “I wanna go back so bad.”

Jenner has remained active on Twitter amid the coronavirus pandemic, although she was seen going out for a joy ride despite stay-at-home orders. Prior to her beach photo, she shared a snapshot of her walking her seven-month old dog presumably to keep active during the trying times. Like Jenner, her sister, Kylie, is also feeling some type of way while living a life of quarantine. She posted a picture last week of herself sitting on the ground, “Sending out my love and prayers and hoping this will all be over soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 21, 2020 at 12:40pm PDT

On the other side of the family, Kim Kardashian has had quite the time in her quarantine. Hosting a beauty tutorial on Instagram Live, Kardashian was met with an unexpected visitor when her six-year-old daughter, North, walked into the shot in the middle of it. After eventually get her to clear the room, Kardashian admitted it’s been a bit difficult with everyone home and having to be home all of the time. “I’m hiding in the guest room, you guys,” she shared. “I’m hiding the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone.”

Kardashian has kept busy, all things considered. She appeared on The View at the end of March to talk about her experience in quarantine. While on the show via her webcam, Kardashian explained that this whole experience has ruled out the possibility of another child in her family. “Being at home with four kids, if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out,” she said.

Her oldest sister, Kourtney, also has been having a unique experience in quarantine. Kourtney celebrated her 41st birthday on April 19 and did so with a social-distancing friendly party that featured a parade of cars that included her sisters and her friends. On her Instagram, Khloe, paid a special tribute post to her sister, writing that “I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that.”

Viewers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians recently saw Kourtney come to blows with Kim in a heated fight. Kourtney has expressed her desires of getting away from the hit E! Reality show and focusing more on herself, her family and her Poosh business.

Photo Credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images