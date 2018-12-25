Kendall Jenner Reacts to Being Left out of Family Christmas Photo

When the Kardashian-Jenner family dropped a last-minute family holiday card on Christmas Eve, fans were quick to turn their attention away from the adorable resurgence of the annual tradition to one question—where’s Kendall Jenner?

The supermodel and second-youngest KarJenner sister was noticeably missing from the card, which featured Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian sitting beside Kylie Jenner. Crowded around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars were their respective kids, making for a heartwarming and relatably chaotic representation of the growing family.

After the internet lit up asking whether Kendall had been forgotten or left out of the card on purpose, the 22-year-old joked about her exclusion on Twitter, captioning the photo, “HA well this is awkward.”

HA well this is awkward pic.twitter.com/gyyxVZLSDE — Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 24, 2018

Fans were quick to jump on Kendall’s tweet with jokes and suggestions of their own, with one interjecting, “It would’ve been cute if you took one with all your nieces and nephews by yourself.”

Another teased, “last year they took kylie out of the picture cause she was going to have a baby and now they take out kendall for not having a baby lmaoooo.”

last year they took kylie out of the picture cause she was going to have a baby and now they take out kendall for not having a baby lmaoooo — hildaa🇲🇽 (@mendesvibxs) December 24, 2018

The real answer, however, is a lot less scandalous, Khloé revealed in the comments of her Instagram while clapping back to a fan sympathizing with Kendall for not being included in the photo.

“Why poor Kenny? She was at the shoot, and she chose not to be in the picture because she thought it was cuter that it was just the babies and the mommies,” the 34-year-old explained. “Man you guys are dramatic even for a f—ing Christmas card!! Lol Damned if we do and damned if we don’t. Just enjoy the f—ing photo.”

She continued, “Obviously they are our brothers and sisters so I think we know what everybody is comfortable with,” adding that Kendall is 23 lol she’s living her best life!!! She’s good lol.”

Kim also explained on her social media what was behind Kendall not being in the photo, as well as mom Kris Jenner and brother Rob Kardashian.

“Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have!” she wrote on Twitter. “As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

