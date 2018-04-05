Did Kendall Jenner Get Plastic Surgery?

Fans are questioning whether or not Kendall Jenner had plastic surgery after an image surfaced of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member with a very different appearance.

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin unintentionally started rumors when she posted a picture of 22-year-old model Kendall Jenner from her Adidas photo shoot in Shanghai, China on April 2 to her Instagram account of 2.3 million followers.

The image, almost unrecognizable as Jenner, shows the model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member sporting very full cheeks and very full lips that were not previously quite as plump, causing the rumor mill to begin to spin.

Speculation surrounding whether or not Jenner, 22, went under the knife to achieve the drastically different look, was immediately sparked in the comments section.

“Either it’s a photoshop oops or too much work. Her eyes aren’t that big, or have that much lid and her lips look done,” one person commented.

“Clearly had lips done,” speculated another.

“Stay away from plastic I thought u were different,” commented another person.

“Is that Kendal Jenner? You were so beautiful before,” one person wrote. “You are a natural beauty inside and out all the fillers in the face and lips is beginning to be very obvious. Take care of your skin but stop with all the nonsense of filling your face.”

Despite all of the speculation, the sudden change in appearance can likely be summed up to a Snapchat filter or the angle that the picture was taken from, as multiple commenters pointed out.

While Jenner has not yet commented on the rumors, she is reportedly looking to exit the family’s long-running series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

A source for Radar Online said that Kendall abruptly informed her momager Kris Jenner that she wants Keeping Up cameras to stop following her, and that she would like to bow out of the invasive, personal series that follows the lives of the KarJenner girls.

While insiders said Kris was not happy to hear the news, she understands her 22-year-old daughter’s position.