Kendall Jenner Goes Nude for Artsy Photo

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to sharing artistic photos taken from her modelling sessions, but her latest post is particularly creative.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member shared the below edited nude photo of herself on Saturday. The black-and-white shot is surrounded my mixed media, including paper, paints and drawings.

She simply captioned the photo, which has 2.7 million likes, with a rose emoji.

🌹 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

The edited photo originated from a July photo shoot.

The original shot shows Jenner fully nude laying on her stomach on top of a stone table. She appears to be posing under some sort of archway covered in plant life, with a crystal chandelier added for the snap.

Jenner is gazing into the camera as she holds a cigarette.