Kendall Jenner Grills Hailey Baldwin About Justin Bieber for Lie Detector Test

Hailey Baldwin isn’t afraid to lie in order to save face for her husband, Justin Bieber.

In a sneak peek of season 2 of Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke, Baldwin and Kylie Jenner are hooked up to a lie detector test after belting some tunes from the camera, during which they ask each other some pretty revealing questions.

First, Jenner throws Baldwin a softball question, asking her if she likes Jenner’s hair in a ponytail. Baldwin tells the truth, saying yes.

Next, it’s Baldwin’s turn — and she isn’t as easy on her longtime friend. “Have you ever created a fake Instagram to look at what your ex-boyfriend is doing?” she asked through giggles.

Jenner, also laughing, replies, “You know the answer to this! Yes!”

The professional administering the lie detector test confirms that Jenner is telling the truth. In the past, Jenner has been linked to rapper A$AP Rocky, singer Harry Styles and NBA stars Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons.

The moment of truth comes when Jenner asks Baldwin, “Does Justin think I’m cool?”

During a long pause, while both women laugh, Baldwin says, “Of course!” before the lie detector administrator declares her response “a lie.”

Last month, Jenner opened up about her thoughts on the then-engagement while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Whatever makes them happy, I’m happy,” she said. “I’ve been friends with both of them for a very long time. So everybody’s happy, and that makes me happy.”

Baldwin and Bieber reportedly got married in secret last month immediately after obtaining their marriage license in New York City. They are reportedly planning a large formal ceremony for their friends and family to attend as well.

Baldwin’s uncle, actor Alec Baldwin, seemingly confirmed that she and Bieber did indeed tie the knot already, according to comments he made at the Emmy Awards in September.

“They went off and got married,” he told Access on the red carpet. “I don’t know what the deal is!”

According to a report by Us Weekly, Bieber referred to Baldwin as his wife at a public event at the end of September. The two first dated from 2015 to 2016 before splitting up for a couple of years. In between, Bieber reunited with ex Selena Gomez twice before they called it quits in March of this year. In June, it was first reported that he was back with Baldwin; less than a month later, he proposed to the supermodel at a resort in the Bahamas.