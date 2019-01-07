Kendall Jenner Fans Roll Their Eyes at Her Big Announcement

Turns out Kendall Jenner’s “most raw story” wasn’t as much of a revelation as her fans had expected.

After mom Kris Jenner teased the night before that the 23-year-old would be sharing something she had never addressed since the age of 14 on social media Sunday, fans theorized that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star would take the chance to address rumors about her sexuality, or even talk about the mental health issues she’s spoken about over the years.

Instead, the supermodel revealed she was the new face of Proactiv, a skincare brand, after years treating acne. She told PEOPLE, “A lot of people have seen me struggling with acne mostly through paparazzi photos or the Golden Globes. I had exhausted all other options and [decided to] try Proactiv. It really worked for me. I feel great on the inside and out.”

“It’s just a very simple and easy routine. I love the cleanser and retinoid acne treatment, and everyone should use a sunscreen,” she added. “It really helps having it in your regimen every single day.”

Disappointed followers immediately took to Twitter to mock the build-up to what turned out to be a brand partnership.

kendall jenner is so brave for admitting she gets acne — annie (@bIuemoonmoteI) January 7, 2019

“Are you kidding me this is the big secret announcement ridiculous,” another added.

“Kris Jenner hitting out with ‘prepare to be moved’ !! genuinely believed that Kendall was gonna come out or something but nah her big announcement was that she’s embracing her acne n becoming the face of proactiv [crazy emoji] [OK emoji] gr8 stuff,” a user added.

“is kendall jenners announcement that shes partnering [with] proactive (sic) THIS IS SO HOMOPHOBIC,” one person tweeted.

“kendall jenner really had the whole internet waiting to reveal she has acne and a new brand deal.. ok,” another added.

Jenner has yet to add anything to her Proactiv announcement.

