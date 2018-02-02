Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Accused of Stealing Animal Rescue’s Photo

Oh deer! Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have come under fire after posting a photo on Instagram of a fawn without crediting the rescue center putting in the work to save the animal.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member shared an adorable photo of a fawn curling up in a field of flowers with her 87 million followers Sunday, racking up almost 2.7 million likes in just a few days. Hadid soon followed suit, posting the image to her Instagram story soon after.

But Jenner failed to credit the owner of the photo, Fuzzy Fawn Wildlife Rescue, nor tag it in the pic.

The owner, who goes by the name Fuzzy Fawn, told TMZ that the models could have done the rescue effort a huge favor by crediting the photo and giving animal lovers the chance to donate to her nonprofit.

The group rehabbed 78 fawns last year at a cost of about $500 each, reports TMZ.

The rescue founder took to Instagram herself Thursday to clear up the drama, saying that she doesn’t think Jenner took the photo from her knowingly, but that the model probably found it somewhere without credit and liked it enough to post. She also said TMZ made it seem like she reached out to them in anger, when in reality, they emailed her for comment.

“When I see one of my photos/videos reposted I always try and get that account to give credit,” she continued. “Why… because I am a volunteer, any exposure helps my cause that I put my heart and soul into 24/7!! Everything I do is for the fawns in my care!”

She then lamented the cost of her sudden fame, with people saying they would not longer support her after getting involved in this drama with TMZ. “If you can easily dismiss me because you read an article from a rag magazine, please unfollow now,” she said. “I love my instagram family but I did not ask for this kind of publicity.”

