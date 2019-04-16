Kendall Jenner Has ‘Awkward’ Moment With Jordyn Woods at Coachella After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Kendall Jenner was one of the many celebrities to attend Coachella over the weekend, with the model attending the 7th annual Bootsy Bellows Pool Party presented by McDonald’s & PacSun on Saturday. Also at the party was Jordyn Woods, who isn’t exactly the Kardashian family’s favorite person after she was involved in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

According to sources, things got a bit awkward at the bash, proving that Jenner and her family still aren’t too fond of Woods two months after the scandal unfolded.

Jenner attended the party with Hailey Baldwin, and a source told PEOPLE that the models were sitting at a table when Woods arrived with Jaden Smith.

“It was such an awkward moment, everyone saw it,” the source said, noting that the two duos’ tables were within eyesight of each other.

“They made eye contact and you could see that they all thought this is awkward — they were saying it with their eyes and body language,” the insider recalled. “It wasn’t hard to see the tension and the awkwardness.”

Woods’ mom, Elizabeth, was also there, and a source told Us Weekly that Elizabeth and her daughter got in a bit of an argument at the party.

“Hailey and Kendall saw Jordyn and both gave her a stare,” the onlooker said. “Jordyn was visibly uncomfortable by their reaction. As Jordyn was sitting, her and her mom were in a bit of an argument and she told her mom, ‘I don’t want to discuss this right now.’”

The insider added that Woods “didn’t stay long after that and she was telling people she was ‘ready to leave.’” When the 21-year-old left the bash, Jenner and Baldwin reportedly “became a lot more social with everyone,” including model Gigi Hadid, who joined the party.

In February, Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloé Kardashian with Woods at a party, leading to the entire Kardashian family to reportedly cut Woods off in the wake of the allegations. Woods has moved out of Kylie Jenner‘s guesthouse and has reportedly had minimal contact with her former best friend.

After some time out of the spotlight, Woods has attended numerous events and work commitments in recent weeks, even appearing on stage at Coachella with Smith during his set on Friday.

After the scandal, Kardashian split with Thompson, though the two came together over the weekend to celebrate their daughter, True’s, first birthday.

