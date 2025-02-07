Kelsea Ballerini Falls Ill, Stops Concert

Kelsea Ballerini was forced to abruptly end her concert in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday, Feb. 6, having determined she was too ill to push through the rest of the performance.

After the “Miss Me More” singer, 31, performed just five songs in her setlist at KeyBank Center, she unexpectedly ended the concert. A crew member soon took the stage to update fans, revealing, “She just can’t finish, she is too sick, and we’ve given everything, we’ve tried to do it, and we unfortunately cannot finish the show tonight,” as per the New York Post.

“I do not know much beyond that. We are going to look at options and you will be receiving emails,” they added. “Beyond that, there is not much that I can say right now.”

Soon after, Ballerini took to her Instagram Story to apologize to her fans for being unable to finish the show. “Buffalo, I am so so sorry that I could not finish the show tonight,” the country star said. “I am sicker than I’m trying to be, and I did not want to let anyone down tonight, and I just got through the first few songs and I couldn’t do it. And I am so sorry, but I never want to give you a half-ass show.”

She continued, “We are rescheduling tonight, Buffalo, tomorrow, Pittsburgh, and the next day, Toronto, to the end of the tour and I will make them the best shows I’ve ever played in my whole life, and I will pull out every stop for you, and I will make it so worth it.”

Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during Kelsea Ballerini Live On Tour at Bridgestone Arena on January 31, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

The Grammy winner concluded, “I’m going to go rest now, and get better, so I can really show up for the rest of this tour, and I hope you understand, and thank you for the grace to be human and I love you.” Later that evening, Ballerini shared a photo of her snuggling up with a pillow of her dog Dibs that was made for her by a fan, writing, “I can’t even tell you how much I needed this and what it means.”

Ballerini’s team soon announced that the Buffalo show has been rescheduled for April 11, with her Pittsburgh and Toronto shows being pushed to April 12 and April 13, respectively.