Kelsea Ballerini Changes Lyrics Inspired by Morgan Evans Divorce During 'SNL' Performance

Kelsea Ballerini was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and the hit singer surprised fans by changing some song lyrics. During her SNL appearance, Ballerini sang her new song "Blindsided," which was inspired by her divorce from Morgan Evans. Switching up the song a tad, adding some new words, Ballerini sang, "Now you're singing out loud on the radio/You couldn't say it to my face/You would've searched the whole world over/Yeah, sure. Ok."

Ballerini's lyric change is a direct jab at Evans for his song "Over For You." In the tune, Evans lamented the end of their married, singing, "How long have you been waiting to take our pictures down... I would have searched the whole world over for you... How long has it been over for you?" Notably, in another, "Mountain With A View," Ballerini replies, "Sometimes you forget yours, I think we're done tryin'. I realize you loved me much more at twenty-three. I think that this is when it's over for me..."

Evans also openly slammed his former spouse's public statements about their divorce, writing in a post on Instagram, "It's really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened. She knows I'm not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly." He went on to write, "If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps. All I ask is if that you're on my pages, please don't be mean. Don't be mean to Kelsea, don't be mean to each other."

Evans then concluded his statement with: "Life's too short." The post seems to be in response to comments that Ballerini made about their relationship in a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alexandra Cooper. In a clip shared by PEOPLE, Ballerini said candidly, "There were separations, there was years of couples therapy. There was like, many a night of sleeping on the couch," she said. "I don't think it was the first night, but it was a night where I was like, this is not what I want."