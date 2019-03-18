Kelly Ripa and Sarah Michelle Gellar Unite in ‘All My Children’ Throwback

Before she was hosting one of the most popular morning shows on network television, Kelly Ripa was starring on All My Children alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, and the two women have been friends since their time on the long-running soap opera in the ’90s.

On Friday, Gellar reflected on the duo’s years together, sharing a throwback photo of the pair wearing black jackets and jeans, their hair each swept over their heads to one side.

“Sometimes when I see these old pics, I don’t even know where to start with the – What was I thinking?!?” she wrote. “I mean what is my pinky even doing?? #flashbackfriday Well @kellyripa at least we co-ordinated our giant bang flip.”

Ripa soon responded to the photo, joking in a comment, “Did I ever have a good hair day?” Gellar replied, “Hey I have always wanted my hair to look like you — it’s just perspective.”

Gellar starred on All My Children as Kendall Hart from 1993-1995, while Ripa played Hayley Vaughan from 1990-2002.

It was on the show that Ripa met husband Mark Consuelos. Speaking to Bruce Bozzi on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show Lunch with Bruce in August, Ripa revealed that she knew she would marry Consuelos even before she saw him in person.

“I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him,” the mom of three shared. “I knew when I saw his photograph.”

“[Casting director Judy Blye Wilson] showed me his picture and, Bruce, I’m not this person, at that point I was not a hopeless romantic. I never thought about getting married, it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone,” Ripa recalled. “I just thought I would be living my single girl life in the city and sort of like moving. You know, if I needed to up and move to a location, I could do that. I had no responsibilities and I was earning a good living on this soap opera because I was there for almost seven years before Mark got there…I was a baby when I got the job.”

“When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before — like I saw it,” she continued. “And I don’t believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.”

Ripa and Consuelos married in 1996 and share three children, Michael, 21, Lola, 17 and Joaquin, 16.

