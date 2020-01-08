Kelly Ripa Rocked a Bold Bedazzled Turban for New Year’s Eve With Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa rang in 2020 in style. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host rocked a bedazzled turban as she celebrated “25 [new year] eves” together with her husband, Mark Consuelos. In a photo shared to her Instagram account on New Year’s Eve, Ripa donned a glittery black outfit, which she accented with a pop of color with the headgear.
“25 [new year] eves with [Mark Consuelos] but this is the first one wearing a turban,” Ripa captioned the photo, which set of a firestorm in the comments section from those loving the bold fashion choice.
“Gurrrrllll we have matching turbans!” Thor actor Jaimie Alexander wrote.
“[Kelly Ripa] omg love what’s on your head Great picture Happy New year,” wrote one fan.
“Now that’s no run of the mill turban!!” commented Ripa’s former Hope & Faith co-star, Faith Ford. “Happy New Year!!”
“Give Nick Cannon his head dress back,” joked another, referencing The Masked Singer host’s tendency to adorn his outfits with a turban.
“That is the best looking turban I’ve seen,” added CNN senior correspondent Bianna Golodryga. “Happy new year to the entire Consuelos family.”
“Gorgeous couple! I LOVE the turban! Where can I get one like that?” asked another, a question several others were curious to know.
As it was pointed out in the comments section, the turban Ripa wore was from a collection sold by MaryJane Claverol and retails for $395 on the MaryJane Claverol website.
Earlier in the day, Ripa celebrated 2020 by looking back on years past, sharing a 10-photo post featuring “the ghosts of New Years present and past!”
Along with spending her 25th New Year’s Eve with Consuelos, Ripa also celebrated 2020 alongside their two sons — Joaquin Antonio, 16, and Michael Joseph, 22 — and several friends.
The couple, along with their sons, had been vacationing at their winter home in Telluride, Colorado since before Christmas, with the morning talk show host and mom-of-three documenting their skiing excursions on social media. Meanwhile, the couple’s daughter, Lola, had been traveling in Egypt with boyfriend Tarek Fahemy.