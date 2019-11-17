Kelly Ripa Claps Back at Fan’s Criticism of Calling Husband Mark Consuelos ‘Daddy’

Kelly Ripa nominated her husband, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos, to be the next Sexiest Man Alive on Wednesday, after PEOPLE gave John Legend the title. In one of the comments, a fan mistakenly called Ripa, “jelly” and was disturbed by the daytime talk show host calling her husband, “Daddy.” But naturally, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star had the perfect response to the criticism.

“I love mark and jelly but it creeps me out when she calls him, ‘Daddy,’” the fan wrote in the comments section.

“It creeps me out when you call me jelly,” Ripa replied. The comment received over 770 likes.

The Instagram user appeared to take Ripa’s comment in stride, as she only replied, “KELLY.”

Several other famous Instagram users commented on the photos as well, while playing with the term “daddy.”

“Daddy looks good!” CNN’s Anderson Cooper added in the comments section.

“DADDY!!!!!!!” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna wrote.

“This. Is. Everything,” actress Jessica Capshaw wrote.

As for Consuelos, he added four heart emojis and hugging emojis.

Although Consuelos did not make the cover of this year’s PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive cover, Ripa was still included in the issue. On Wednesday’s Live episode, she called him “daddy.”

“Page 101. Daddy. There’s Daddy,” Ripa told her audience, later adding that Consuelos was “slightly terrified” about being included.

“Last year, he was page 102. He’s inching his way closer to the cover,” Ripa joked.

Ripa, 49, and Consuelos, 48, are one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting love stories, as they have been married since 1996. They met on the set of All My Children, and are parents to Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16.

Consuelos told PEOPLE he values a “sense of humor” in his relationship with Ripa, which is clearly on display with their Instagram interactions. “I would also say intelligence, but you already have to be smart to be funny,” he added.

Ripa showed off that wicked sense of humor during a taping of Live with Kelly and Ryan in October, when a fan gave her a life-sized pillow with Consuelos’ face printed on it. Ripa shared the fans’ video of the scene, which showed Ripa whispering, “He’s so quiet today… such a quiet baby.”

In another quip, Ripa made an NSFW joke, noting the pillow was “missing the best part” of Consuelos.

“I saw on your [Instagram Stories] post that you have baby daddy pillow and baby daddy. So, where was baby daddy pillow last night?” Ryan Seacrest asked Ripa on the show the next day.

“He’s in the dressing room, where I keep him. He is in the dressing room, yeah. I have the real thing at home. I didn’t need the pillow. When you have the real thing, who needs [it]? Because the pillow is just the top half of him,” Ripa said. “I mean, it’s him. But the lower half is missing, and that’s my favorite half.”

Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Radio Hall of Fame