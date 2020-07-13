✖

In the wake of Kelly Preston's death, many are remembering that her and John Travolta's son Jett died in 2009. It was 11 years ago that the 16-year-old suffered a seizure and hit his head on a bathtub while the Travolta family was vacationing in the Bahamas. He was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, per Heavy.

At a young age, Jett was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, which causes inflammation in blood vessels throughout the body. It most commonly impacts children under the age of five. Travolta once spoke about Jett's illness during a 2001 appearance on Larry King Live. "With my son … I was obsessive about cleaning — his space being clean, so we constantly had the carpets cleaned." He added, "And I think, between him, the fumes and walking around, maybe picking up pieces or something, he got what is rarely a thing to deal with, but it’s Kawasaki syndrome."

#GTBeeps: Following a courageous 2-year long battle with Breast Cancer, actor #KellyPreston passed away on July 12. She was married to actor #JohnTravolta for over 20 years. The two shared three children, including Jett Travolta who passed away at age 16. pic.twitter.com/TdsXd2VABY — GOODTIMES (@mygoodtimes) July 13, 2020

Following Jett's death, Bahamian Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe appeared on Larry King Live and spoke fondly of Travolta's relationship with his son. "Mr. Travolta spent a tremendous amount of time with his son Jett. He never left him at home," Wilchcombe stated. "He always brought him with him. And once you saw John Travolta, you saw his son Jett. They were very close, very affectionate. Lots of love you see at all times."

Early Monday morning, Travolta announced the death of his wife, writing in an Instagram post: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love."